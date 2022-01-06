Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $276,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

