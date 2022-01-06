Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for approximately 3.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,376 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. 3,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,862. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

