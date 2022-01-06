Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.05 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $56.05 million and $6.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00316728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004011 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,725,746,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,628,941,231 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

