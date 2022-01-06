Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $14.83 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $43,323.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.81 or 0.07885529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00072530 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.