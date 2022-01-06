Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,434 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MINC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $48.21 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

