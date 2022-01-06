Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 327 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HUBB opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $197.01. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.