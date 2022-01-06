Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,400 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

