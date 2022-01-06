Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.