Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $172.87 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

