Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.