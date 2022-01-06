Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

