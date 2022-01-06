Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.13

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 20866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

