Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.42

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.42 and traded as high as C$36.46. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$36.30, with a volume of 65,436 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,679.80. Insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

