Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,365 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the airline’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 111,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

