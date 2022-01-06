Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 10,317 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 116,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,455,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

