Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in December

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Carbios SAS stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

