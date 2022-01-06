Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Trading Up 0.6%

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.