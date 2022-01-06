CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $553.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

