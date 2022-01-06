Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

