Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CARV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,873. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth $267,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

