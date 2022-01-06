Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $193.55 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $175.49 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

