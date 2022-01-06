Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $369.45 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $369.45 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00069741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.79 or 0.07838921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,872.44 or 0.99790642 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,583,321,413 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,152,473 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.