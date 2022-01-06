CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 82.1% in December

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,537,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAVR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. CAVU Resources has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
About CAVU Resources
