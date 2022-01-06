CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 82.1% in December

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,537,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAVR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. CAVU Resources has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

