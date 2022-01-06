CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBFV opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.76. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

