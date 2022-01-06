CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.47. 6,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.