CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.70

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $207.70 and last traded at $207.43, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 70.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 16.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 19.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

