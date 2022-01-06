Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $27,594,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 51.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after acquiring an additional 439,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 376.4% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 396,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

