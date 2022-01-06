Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

NYSE:CE opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

