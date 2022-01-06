Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) vs. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Head to Head Analysis

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.03%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 180.57%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Cellectis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cellectis $82.46 million 4.29 -$81.07 million ($2.93) -2.65

Ginkgo Bioworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A Cellectis -188.02% -44.64% -29.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Cellectis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

