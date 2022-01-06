CEMEX’s (CX) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $9.20 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.87.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

