Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, hitting C$17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,895. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.12 and a 52-week high of C$17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

