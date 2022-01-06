Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 72.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.16.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

