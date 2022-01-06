CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,294,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,067,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,318,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.36.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.
CenterPoint Energy Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.