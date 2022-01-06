CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,294,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,067,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,318,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

