Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 78,798 shares.The stock last traded at $9.16 and had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 60,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

