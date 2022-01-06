Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after buying an additional 2,088,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 241,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

