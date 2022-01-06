Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,237 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 143.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $3,217,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,896. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

