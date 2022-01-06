Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $25.22 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.78 billion and $3.38 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $25.22 or 0.00058430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

