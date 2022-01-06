Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,395 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 305.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 116,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

CHNG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 19,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

