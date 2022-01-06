Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $335.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $249.48 and a one year high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

