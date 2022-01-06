Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $391.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.72. 7,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $119.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.