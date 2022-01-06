Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of CHGG opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

