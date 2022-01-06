Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $122.90 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $236.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

