Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 16,240,000 shares. Currently, 24.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Chewy stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,600.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

