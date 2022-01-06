Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

