China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,263. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

