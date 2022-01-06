Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $780.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Chiyoda had a positive return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $607.74 million for the quarter.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

