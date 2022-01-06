CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,116. CHS has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.