CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,116. CHS has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70.
CHS Company Profile
