Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the November 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHGCY opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

