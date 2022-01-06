CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.51

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.51 and traded as high as C$27.70. CI Financial shares last traded at C$27.15, with a volume of 579,595 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.54. The company has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.