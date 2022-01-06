Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $555,268,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.46.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

